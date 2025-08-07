GTA 6 Boss Addresses $100 Price Rumor

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar Games, has addressed speculation and rumors regarding the price of GTA 6. The weight of the gaming world rests on Rockstar Games’ shoulders right now. In less than a year, the developer will release its first brand new game in eight years and the most anticipated game of all-time with GTA 6. It’s an extremely ambitious game that fans are really looking forward to diving into, but many are also concerned that ambition may cost them more. We’ve seen game prices going as high as $80 lately and while gamers are pushing back and causing companies to backtrack, it does feel inevitable that things will swing that way eventually.

Some have thought that GTA 6 could be the first $100 game due to the fact it is likely going to be the most expensive game ever made. Some think that because it’s so expensive to make, Rockstar will put that cost back on the consumer. Others are of the mind that Rockstar is fully aware people would pay more than the typical game for GTA 6, potentially leading to a higher price. However, we likely won’t know until sometime next year when pre-orders finally open up for GTA 6.

GTA 6 Boss Claims Price Will Be “Fair”

With that said, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed the speculation in an interview with Variety. He noted that Rockstar will announce pricing in the future, but they are aiming to make sure the game is great and that the pricing is fair for it.

“Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we’ve had variable pricing at the company forever,” said Zelnick. “As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market. We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we’re highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it.”

This all comes just a day before Take-Two launches Mafia: The Old Country, a new AAA game that costs $49.99 instead of $60 or $70. It’s a move that consumers have responded to quite strongly, so that may be able to give fans some confidence that they won’t be taken advantage of. Personally speaking, the money is in GTA Online, not just in raw game sales so it doesn’t feel logical to charge $100 for GTA 6. It makes sense to get more people in at $60 – $70 and then have a percentage of those players invest in the game overtime via in-game transactions. GTA Online has had lucrative microtransactions for years and is a big reason why Rockstar has been afforded the time to make GTA 6.

If Rockstar wants to charge more upfront, they’ll likely be do it through special editions that offer in-game items and potentially early access to GTA 6. However, we’ll have to wait a while before we learn more about what Rockstar’s roll out looks like for GTA 6.

GTA 6 will release on May 26th, 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5.