GTA 6 Listed For More Than $100 by Retailer

GTA 6 was recently listed by an European retailer for more than $100. The listing has since been removed, but it has sparked concerns and fear that Rockstar Games is going to charge more than the standard $70 for the new Grand Theft Auto game. Not only has there been substantial speculation and analysis about what the price point of GTA 6 could end up being, as Rockstar Games is certainly in a position to charge more than normal, but the recent Nintendo Switch 2 price fiasco has amplified this scuttlebutt.

For those that missed it, Nintendo is charging $80 for a digital copy of Mario Kart World, and potentially $90 for a physical copy. And Mario Kart World is far from the biggest budget game in development right now. That said, the substantial backlash that has resulted may scare others from following suit. This new GTA 6 listing may suggest otherwise though.

As GTA 6 Countdown relays over on social media platform X, Swiss retailer BrackCH recently listed GTA 6 for roughly $114.99. The listing has since been removed, and is likely a placeholder, but it has caught the attention of the GTA community.

Again, this is almost certainly just a placeholder, which would explain why it was removed once it started garnering attention, and negative attention at that. However, with gamers in shell shock from the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and considering previous speculation about GTA 6 being upwards of $100, the listing has some Grand Theft Auto fans nervous again.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — Rockstar Games, its owner Take-Two Interactive, nor the Swiss retailer in question — has commented on this listing and the speculation it has created. We do not suspect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything above with a grain of salt.

Would you pay over $100 for GTA 6?