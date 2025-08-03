GTA 6 Rumor Addresses $100 Price Point

A new GTA 6 rumor seems to debunk one of the longest running rumors and theories about the new game. It’s no secret that things are getting more and more expensive, including video games. Just this past week, Nintendo announced price hikes on Switch 1 items and it has been testing the waters on $80 video games. Xbox attempted to follow in their foot steps with $80 games, but has since backed down and reverted this change, but they have kept price hikes on consoles and accessories. Many are waiting for other publishers to follow with $80 games, but so far, no one has really budged on this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some have speculated that GTA 6 would be the first $100 video game upon release due to its high production costs and demand. This rumor always felt a bit silly to me because it’s not like a new Avengers movie raises ticket prices just because it’s an Avengers movie. Although people would buy it, it’s not really how things work and there’s plenty of revenue to be made on in-game transactions. Nevertheless, this has been something that some fans are convinced will happen. However, a new rumor indicates that Rockstar may actually be staying in line with other releases.

GTA 6 Pricing Rumor May Debunk $100 Concerns

According to Twitter user Millie A (via Reddit), GTA 6‘s standard edition will cost $69.99. There will be two special editions each respectively priced at $89.99 and $109.99. These two versions will both respectively offer tiered early access to GTA 6 Online, with the most expensive version letting you in the earliest. It’s unclear how early this might be, but this all debunks the rumor that the base version of GTA 6 will be $100. It even suggests that you can get the cheapest special edition for less than that too. The various special editions will also likely offer other in-game items as well, as Rockstar has offered that in the past for both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar offered a similar tiered early access system for Red Dead Redemption 2 based on which version of the game you bought and when you bought it. This was largely to help with server load at launch, as GTA Online was borderline unplayable for its first few weeks due to server problems. Red Dead Redemption 2 was somewhat better, though. It wouldn’t be surprising if Rockstar does this again through special editions for GTA 6.

However, it’s worth noting that Millie A’s track record is shaky at best. It’s possible they’re right about this, but many have called their credibility into question. They correctly leaked Marvel’s Wolverine, but other leaks weren’t as accurate. With that said, take this all with a grain of salt for now.

GTA 6 will release on May 26th, 2026.