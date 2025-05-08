Mafia: The Old Country Gets Surprising Low Price

Mafia: The Old Country‘s price has been revealed and it’s shocking low. Video game prices have been a subject of much controversy this year. For starters, Nintendo revealed that some of its Nintendo Switch 2 games are going to be $80, a steep increase from $60 on the original Switch. It was a major point of contention among gamers, but something that fans expected to happen in the not so distant future with the rising cost of game development. It wasn’t long before Xbox followed suit and announced an increase in the cost of its own games alongside a price increase on its hardware, including the Xbox Series X and S. Naturally, games are only getting more expensive.

This comes after the price for games increased just five years ago, taking them from $60 to $70. That was a lot back then, but $80 is even harder to justify now. This has caused concerns that GTA 6 may cost as much as $100 given its rumored record high budget, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Thankfully, it seems like not everyone is bending to these prices, though. Split Fiction was $49.99 earlier this year, which was an absolute steal especially since you can basically give a free copy to a friend so that they can play with you.

Mafia: The Old Country Will Cost Less Than Previous Games in the Series

mafia: the old country

It seems like 2K is experimenting with lower pricing as well as it has been confirmed that Mafia: The Old Country will only cost $49.99. This is a really great price for a game that’s part of a storied crime franchise. One could say that it’s an offer that you can’t refuse, to quote The Godfather. Part of the reason for the lower pricing seems to partially be dictated by the scale of the game. New details for Mafia: The Old Country were revealed alongside gameplay this morning and it was confirmed that the game will not be open-world at all. This isn’t totally surprising since the only one to be a true open world game in this franchise is Mafia 3, but this one may be even more linear than past games.

Mafia: The Old Country seems to have scaled itself back to just focus on its story rather than giving players the freedom to drive around in a big city and do as they please at their own pace. It seems like the game will have a more cinematic story with high-stakes set pieces to give fans the thrills they’re looking for. Mafia: The Old Country will release toward the end of summer and hopefully give crime game fans something to enjoy while they wait for GTA 6.

Mafia: The Old Country will release on August 8th.