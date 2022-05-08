New GTA 6 Release Date Rumor Gets Quickly Debunked by Fans

✖

A new rumor associated with the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 hit the internet this week, but compared to many other rumors associated with the long-awaited game, this one was quickly debunked by a number of fans. At this point in time, Rockstar Games has already confirmed that it's in the process of developing the next entry in the GTA series. And while it remains to be seen when the game actually launches, some fans had hoped that this new rumor revealed as much. Sadly, that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

Within the past couple of days, a new image hit the internet that was said to be leaked from an upcoming Take-Two Interactive financial presentation. This "leaked" document showed the plans that Take-Two has for the next couple of years, and in doing so, claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI would be releasing in the second half of 2024. At first glance, a number of fans thought that this leak could be legitimate, but upon further inspection, there were some serious problems with this rumor.

For starters, this upcoming slate of released for Take-Two from FY2023 until FY2025 didn't even contain all of the publisher's currently announced games. Titles like Marvel's Midnight Suns and the next installment in the BioShock series were nowhere to be found on the document. Conversely, though, projects like Mafia: Primordial and Red Dead: Gunslinger, both of which haven't been announced by Take-Two at all, were listed here.

Perhaps the biggest problem with this "leak" though is that it claimed the recently announced remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 that are being developed by Remedy Entertainment is actually a remaster of the full trilogy. Furthermore, the "Definitive Edition" trilogy was also said to be getting developed by Rockstar, with no mention of Remedy to be found. For a number of fans, this was the biggest problem with the leak and immediately sunk it as being a fake.

So in short, if you've seen this GTA 6 rumor floating around recently, you can safely believe that it's untrue. While we know that the next Grand Theft Auto game is being worked on in some capacity, we'll have to keep waiting to hear more about when it will actually release. Luckily, with Take-Two's next financial presentation coming up on May 16th, perhaps we'll learn more about GTA 6 around that time.