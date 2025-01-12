What’s Next for GTA 6 Is Not What Grand Theft Auto Fans Want

If the GTA 6 release date is going to be delayed out of 2025 to 2026 — which fans are growing worried about, and which rumors have begun to warn about — it’s going to be delayed before Trailer #2 is released. This is not a guarantee of course, but one quick look at the reveal, marketing, and release of Red Dead Redemption 2 suggests as much. As many will know, if Rockstar Games marketing is anything, it’s pretty consistent.

The marketing campaign for Red Dead Redemption 2 didn’t really begin until the second trailer was released. Shortly after this, it got a release date, a third trailer, and much more. Before this, in-between the first trailer and the second trailer, Rockstar Games delayed the game from fall 2017 to spring 2018. It ultimately was delayed again, but that’s not as relevant. What’s relevant is the first delay happened before the marketing campaign begun and before the second trailer released.

The longer GTA 6 goes without a second trailer — which has been a record-breaking wait already — the less likely that holiday 2025 release looks for the simple fact that Rockstar Games is going to want a big, long, and expensive marketing campaign. The cost of the game suggests this, and previous Rockstar Games marketing campaigns also suggest this. To this end, what’s more likely to come next: the GTA 6 second trailer or a GTA 6 delay? Right now, it looks more likely a delay is going to arrive first.

Now, when Rockstar Games delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 for the first time, it did so alongside the release of new screenshots. To this end, if GTA 6 is delayed in the coming weeks or months, GTA fans may be treated to a little something, but it’s almost certainly not going to be as something as big as a second trailer.

It’s also important to remember Rockstar Games didn’t get its full pop it wanted with the GTA 6 reveal trailer as it leaked online before it could reveal it. To this end, it wouldn’t be too surprising if it wants to build up anticipation to maximum again before it drops the second trailer. In other words, it could be a long time before this second trailer releases if the release date is delayed to 2026 as Rockstar Games drives demand through the roof just like there was before the first trailer.

