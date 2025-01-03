GTA 6 Fans Prepare for Release Date Delay to 2026

Grand Theft Auto fans are throwing out their 2025 calendars and replacing them with 2026 calendars following a new prediction from one of the most reliable sources in the industry about GTA 6. Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive continue to stick to the holiday 2025 release window for the game. However, fans have grown increasingly concerned the game is going to be delayed to 2026 due to the fact of how long it is taking for the second trailer to release. And now there is even more reason to fear this.

Jason Schreier is one of the best and most reliable sources in the industry, and he now suspects the GTA 6 release date will be delayed to 2026. According to industry insider, the next Grand Theft Auto game is “huge and ambitious,” which is to be expected. This has been the case with its previous releases, including previous GTA games.

Adding to this, Schreier says the pressure to make the game great is “inordinate” within the walls of Rockstar Games, however, leadership continues to vow to its employees that it will not succumb to crunch to deliver on the game. Crunch, for those unfamiliar with the term, is working extreme overtime, usually in the final stages of development, to ensure a release date target is hit. In the past, crunch was quite common at Rockstar Games. In fact, it was very common in the entire industry. Recently, this has been changing, which is one of several reasons games take longer to make now.

Concluding, Schreier notes he expects the game to “slip to 2026.” Now, this is just a prediction, however, Schreier’s predictions in the past have come true. And the general consensus is that they aren’t just spitballs torpedoed at the wall, but based on rumblings he’s heard. To this end, he has sources in and around Rockstar Games. And this is why many Grand Theft Auto fans are preparing for what they view as inevitable at this point: a delay to 2026.

All of that said, remember right now we don’t have much more than speculation. So, take this with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this speculation. It never comments on speculation so we do not suspect this will change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

