GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date

A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.

Based on new speculation from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, it is said that 2023 will likely be the year in which Rockstar finally unveils GTA 6 in a formal capacity. Although Henderson didn't have anything specific to share about when or how this reveal could take place, it seems likely that an initial trailer for the project, at the very least, could drop at some point in the coming 12 months.

Speaking more about the release window of GTA 6, Henderson also doubled down on what he has said previously about the game launching in 2024 or 2025. Last year, Henderson released another report tied to GTA 6 that claimed the title would release in either of the two aforementioned launch years. While some fans pushed back on this claim given that it seemed so far away, Henderson's latest prediction on this front states that these two windows are still quite likely, which is good to hear given that Rockstar has surely been under turmoil in recent months as a result of the next Grand Theft Auto game leaking.

Using more of his own conjecture, Henderson also stated that 2025 seems to be the more likely launch year for GTA 6 at this point. The reason for this belief is because with both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar announced these games two years ahead of their eventual releases. So if 2023 ends up being the year in which GTA 6 is finally revealed to the world, an eventual release in 2025 seems to be logical given how Rockstar has operated in the past.

