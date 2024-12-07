GTA 6 Report Reveals When Trailer #2 Will Be Released

The second GTA 6 trailer is not very far away, according to a new report from a well-known Rockstar Games insider. It has been over a year since Rockstar Games revealed Grand Theft Auto VI for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Since then, the reveal trailer has amassed a staggering 224 million views. And since then, Grand Theft Auto fans have been desperate for a second trailer.

Rockstar Games continues to say that the holiday 2025 GTA 6 release date is still on schedule, which makes the lack of a second trailer all the more surprising. The game is less than a year out, and it feels like the marketing campaign has yet to really begin. When the second trailer drops though, this will likely change. And it is going to change quite soon, per the aforementioned report.

The new report comes the way of Rockstar Magazine’s Chris Klippel, a source who has proven to be reliable, at times, in the past. Using social media platform X, Klippel recently revealed that he has received information on two separate occasions now that there is a chance the GTA 6 second trailer will be revealed before the end of the year. However, it is a possibility that GTA fans will need to wait until the first quarter of 2025, which refers to the first three months of the year.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. This is the limit of both the new intel and the specificity of the new information. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is this not official information, it sounds like it may be laced with speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not touched this new rumor in any capacity. Considering it has not commented on any GTA 6 trailer #2 rumors before this, we don't suspect this to change. It never comments on any rumors. If it bucks expectation and does comment though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.