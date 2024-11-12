GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Gets Unexpected New Update 3 Years After Release

Rockstar Games has unexpectedly released a new update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition today across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. In the wake of the remastered GTA Trilogy launching in 2021, Rockstar let loose a handful of updates to improve the state of the game. Since late 2022, though, patches for these remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas have been virtually nonexistent, which led many fans to believe that Rockstar had finished its work on the project. Now, that has proven to be false as a new patch has now gone live for everyone.

As of this moment, title update 1.112 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available to download. Rockstar says it has made “numerous fixes and improvements” to all three games in this collection, but doesn’t detail what exactly has been done to each. Far and away the biggest improvement with this patch, though, is the addition of a “Classic Lighting” mode which can now be toggled on. This feature is one that was already seen in the mobile versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and was well-received on these platforms. Now, its addition to consoles and PCs should allow each GTA game to more closely resemble their original versions.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that this could be the final patch that GTA: The Trilogy ends up receiving. Rockstar is obviously knee-deep in its work on Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set to launch in the back half of 2025. As a result, more updates like this likely won’t come about, but it’s still great to see that Rockstar has continually improved the GTA Trilogy following its rough release in 2021.

You can find the full, albeit brief, patch notes for this new update to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition courtesy of Rockstar attached below.