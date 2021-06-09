Grand Theft Auto Fan Discovers New GTA 5 Map

✖

A Grand Theft Auto fan has seemingly discovered a new GTA 5 map. A few weeks ago, the GTA 6 map supposedly leaked online. This leak has yet to be validated or invalidated, but a few weeks later, we now have another leaked map, but this time for GTA 5. The leak comes the way of Twitter user "Pariah87," who recently relayed word that they discovered a GTA 5 Beta map that shows what the GTA 5 map looked like at one point in development ahead of being finalized.

At the moment of publishing, it's not 100 percent clear if this is the first time this map has surfaced online, but it's the first time many hardcore Grand Theft Auto fans have ever seen it. And as you can see for yourself below, it looks like the final version of the map, but the airport and docks section was clearly a work in progress when this specific map was made.

I think I found a new #GTAV Beta map.. at least I've never seen it discussed before... airport and docks are pretty much in transition at this point... pic.twitter.com/hZO4PhtPPT — pariah87 (@pariah87) June 6, 2021

In the replies to the tweet above, some have pointed out that this is -- more or less -- the previously discovered debug map, but this isn't quite true. That version of the game's map had a completely different take on the airport and docks.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Rockstar Games could squash the doubt and speculation with an official comment, but we don't expect it to do this. If it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on not just Grand Theft Auto V, but Grand Theft Auto VI, click here or peep the relevant links dropped right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.