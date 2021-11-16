GTA Trilogy Cheats Removed by Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition offers newcomers the chance to check out three of the most beloved video games of all-time, but the trio did not come to modern platforms without some changes. One such change is the removal of multiple cheats that were offered in the original versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. In an interview with USA Today, producer Rich Rosado confirmed that some cheats were cut from the collection, but did not offer specifics on which ones were removed. Apparently, this came about as a result of technical issues.

“We actually had to remove a couple fortechnical reasons, certain things that didn’t play well in the Unrealbase,” Rosado told USA Today. “But that’s actually whereI’ll leave it. There’s some fun with discovery. I’m not saying plus orminus, but I’d rather not just go right on the nose before the releaseof the game and go straight to the end credits.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Rosado hasn’t confirmed exactly which cheats have been cut, players will just have to find out by playing the compilation for themselves! Some players are bound to be disappointed by these omissions, but it seems like a lot of fans aren’t too please with GTA: The Trilogy in general. Since the compilation released last week, players have shared a number of screenshots and videos online showcasing bugs and technical issues. It seems like players are not too happy with how the compilation was handled, and that extends far beyond some cheat omissions. Hopefully, Rockstar Games is paying attention to these issues, and will find ways to offer patches to make for a better overall experience.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out GTA: The Trilogy yet? Were you disappointed by the changes made to the original games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!