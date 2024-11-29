GTA Online Reveals In-Game Black Friday Sale For Cars, Properties, and More

GTA Online is getting its own Black Friday sale in-game. GTA Online is one of the most popular and actively played live service games out there, which is a real testament to the game Rockstar built 11 years ago. To this day, the game receives sizable updates and it’s been confirmed that we will get another GTA Online update before the end of the year. Rockstar does a lot to keep players actively engaged through the big content updates and smaller weekly updates that add new bonuses for players as well as things that incentivize players to grind in the beloved online game.

It’s likely that this is the last year for this iteration of GTA Online, though. While it may have active servers after next year, it seems unlikely Rockstar Games will support it with new updates. GTA 6 is due out next fall and with it will likely come a new version of GTA Online. We have absolutely no information on what this next version will look like, but given it seems Rockstar didn’t expect GTA Online to last as long as it has and be as popular as it was, we can probably expect a far more ambitious version of the online game that is built with longevity in mind. It could very well be one of the most expansive online games out there given how much money it generates for Rockstar already and how much potential there is for more.

However, it will be a while before we get to GTA 6 as we are still waiting on a second trailer and details on the game. For now, fans will have to keep playing GTA Online, but thankfully, there is a good deal going on in-game right now. GTA Online is hosting its own Black Friday sale in-game which puts cars, planes, properties, and more on sale until December 4th. The infamous Oppressor is 50% off, the Galaxy Super Yacht is 40% off, hangers, salvage yards, and arcades are up to 35% off, and a number of other vehicles are heavily discounted. If you’re looking to expand your garages or get a new business up and running, now is the time. These are massive discounts otherwise unseen at this level in GTA Online.

If you somehow don’t own GTA Online, Grand Theft Auto V is currently on sale for $20 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Steam players can get the game at $14.98 right now as well. This will grant you access to the single player and the online mode, plus give you a booster pack to get started in GTA Online if you’ve never played the game before.

You can view the full list of GTA Online‘s Black Friday items below.

gta online black friday sale

Properties

Hangar Properties, Upgrades, and Modifications – 35% off | Salvage Yard Properties – 35% off | Arcade Properties, Upgrades, and Modifications – 30% off



Super Class Vehicles

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus – 50% off | Coil Cyclone II – 50% off | Vapid Bullet – 50% off | Emperor ETR1 – 50% off | Progen Emerus – 30% off | Truffade Thrax – 30% off



Open Wheel Race Cars

Benefactor BR8 – 25% off | Declasse DR1 – 25% off | Ocelot R88 – 25% off | Progen PR4 – 25% off

Sports and Sports Classic Class Vehicles

Pegassi Toreador (Sports Classic) – 50% off | Imponte Deluxo (Sports Classic) – 50% off | Ocelot Stromberg (Sports Classic) – 50% off | Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (Sports) – 50% off | Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (Sports Classic) – 50% off | Benefactor Surano (Sports) – 50% off | Übermacht Niobe (Sports) – 30% off | Annis ZR350 (Sports) – 30% off

Planes

Buckingham Luxor – 50% off | Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 50% off | Mammoth Avenger – 40% off | Mammoth Avenger Operations Terminal Upgrade – 40% off | JoBuilt P-996 LAZER – 35% off | B-11 Strikeforce – 35% off | Mammoth F-160 Raiju – 30% off

Helicopters

Buckingham Swift – 50% off | Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 50% off | Buckingham Weaponized Conada – 50% off

And More…

Pegassi Oppressor (Motorcycle) – 50% off | Shitzu Hakuchou Drag (Motorcycle) – 50% off | Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible (Muscle) – 50% off | Canis Kalahari (Off-Road) – 50% off | Galaxy Super Yacht – 40% off | Galaxy Super Yacht Modifications – 40% off