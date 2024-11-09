GTA 6 Fans Think New Trailer Is Coming Very Soon, Here’s Why

Grand Theft Auto fans think Rockstar Games is preparing to release the next, aka the second, GTA 6 trailer very soon, and they have a pretty good reason to think so. The first GTA 6 trailer was notably released in the month of December. More specifically, it was released on December 4, 2023. Some, as a result, have suspected the second GTA 6 trailer will also be released in December of this year. It doesn’t look like this is going to happen though.

For those that don’t know, Rockstar Games is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, which owns other gaming companies, such as 2K. Under the 2K umbrella is a host of studios, including Hangar 13, who is working on Mafia: The Old Country, a new installment in the long-running Mafia series. How is this relevant? Well, it is a fairly major release for Take-Two Interactive, and it is getting a new trailer, its own second trailer, in December. To this end, we suspect Take-Two Interactive will not want this new Mafia: The Old Country trailer in the vicinity of the new GTA 6 trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, we know this type of triangulation and planning is something it thinks about because in a recent earnings call Take-Two Interactive noted it did not want to release GTA 6 too close to Borderlands 4, its other biggest upcoming release.

All of this is to say, Grand Theft Auto fans have pointed out if a GTA 6 trailer is going to be revealed this year, it is going to most likely come in November, not December. And this connects with a potential new tease from Rockstar Games that may point to specifically a November 22 release date for the game’s second trailer.

Of course, take all of this speculation for what it is, which is complete speculation, but this is not as tinfoil hat as most GTA 6 speculation. Still though, it is speculation and thus should be taken with a grain of salt.

For more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.