Major GTA Online Update Teased for December, First Details Revealed

While GTA Online is still in the midst of its seasonal Halloween event, Rockstar Games is already looking ahead to what’s coming in the Grand Theft Auto game’s next update. That one is releasing in December and has so far been described as an “exciting new update” with a few new details shared this week as to what’ll be included in it. Rockstar Games has not yet set a date for the December update, however, so all we know is that it’s releasing at some point next month.

Part of the GTA Online event releasing in December will consist of a new hub for more missions housed at a garment factory. Once the update drops, GTA Online players will be able to take on “clandestine infiltration operations” through this POI, but you can also just start the missions from your phone as well since a new app will be added will finally allow you to do so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The notorious Darnell Bros Garment Factory front is under new management,” a preview of GTA Online‘s December update said. “With the aid of helmsman Pavel and a former FIB officer turned independent contractor, you’ll convert it into a hive for clandestine infiltration operations where you can launch a bevy of thrilling and strategic new robberies.”

A preview of GTA online’s december update.

Aside from these new robberies, the same December update for GTA Online will include a bevy of other standard additions in updates of this size. That means more new Dispatch Work missions, more vehicles, and Job Creator updates are on the way. The very useful Benefactor Terrorbyte will also be getting a new Collectible Scanner which’ll help you pinpoint valuables whenever they’re nearby.

The promo art above is one of two images shared this week in Rockstar’s latest news post which seem to point at the contents of the update. Though there’s already been speculation about who the unnamed former FIB agent might be in this new story content, it’s been said that regional versions of the GTA Online announcement using gendered language indicated that the agent will be a woman, so tune your guesses accordingly.

A preview of GTA online’s december update.

GTA Online routinely gets weekly updates pretty much every Tuesday to refresh the content available at the time, but updates like this one are few and far between comparatively, so it’s a big deal whenever Rockstar Games teases something like this. In addition to the newswire post talking about all the new vehicles and so on that’s included in the GTA Online December update, we can expect a more precise set of patch notes as well to detail everything that’s changed whenever the update is out.

Rockstar Games has not yet set a date for the next GTA Online update.