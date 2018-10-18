‘GTA Online’ Cheaters Targeted As Rockstar Gets Search & Seizure Warrant

Developers have been cracking down harder than ever before on cheaters in online gaming recently and Rockstar is no exception. Though the team is busy preparing for the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto Online continues to be a popular staple in the community – which means a popular staple for cheaters. Now the studio is taking matters into their own hands and going after them in their own homes.

A Search and Seizure warrant has successfully been issued to both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive by the Australian Federal Court. The purpose is to take down 5 alleged cheaters once and for all. So far, according to Torrent Freak, two homes have been raided in Melbourne, Australia having all of their assets – and their created software – frozen and taken offline.

One of the programs these people created to cheat in the GTA Online game is called Infamous and it costs users around 40 USD. This created program grants players the ability to access a cheat menu within the online game, providing an unfair advantage as well as unlimited weapons, cash, and other in-game goods to help push for the win. What made this a particularly nasty experience for those that opted out of cheating is that Infamous also allowed these players to teleport to any other player on the map within the server and kill them instantly. For the killed, that ruins the entire gameplay experience.

There were a few court orders that are aiding in this takedown, numerous accounts can be seen here. Of the five people targeted, no one has offered a rebuttal at this time including Cyrus Lesser, Sfinktah, Koroush Jeddian, Koroush Anderson, and Christopher Anderson.

Since this software made profit, that’s a copyright infringement right there, but it also seems that the two companies are seeking other retribution as well. Understandable, given that this program did a lot of damage in terms of enjoyment, as well as took away the prime source of income from the game through its microtransactions.

There is no further update at this time but keep it tuned in here at ComicBook, we’ll update as soon as we can.