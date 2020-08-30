GTA Online Players Discover Secret Playable UFO Mission

Dataminers have discovered a hidden mission in GTA Online involving a UFO. Following the game's Los Santos Summer Special update, dataminers at The Game File Gurus discovered a UFO model hidden in the game's code. Dataminers have discovered UFOs in the game's code before, and this ship is basically the same, with one notable exception: it's much, much bigger. The ship is tied to a new business battle, but The Game File Gurus have not discovered how it is meant to be authentically activated in the game. However, using some technical wizardry, the dataminers were able to force the mission to activate. An image of the UFO can be seen in the Tweet below.

We got it! Video Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/YLB9eeeLRl — The Game File Gurus (@TGFGuru) August 23, 2020

The business battle tasks players with entering Fort Zancudo, which is found outside Los Santos. Once inside, players will find the UFO located inside the military base's hangar. As of this writing, it does not appear that the UFO can be flown. Players will find spaceship parts, which must then be given to the NPC Omega. Like other business battles, the reward for success is in-game loot and experience. This might seem like an unusual mission, but GTA Online has had previous alien-themed content, and there was even an alien turf-war in the game earlier this year!

While video games were once sold as complete products, the last few years have seen publishers and developers rely more on frequent updates. This gives games greater longevity, as players tend to stick with them longer when there's more to do. The flipside is that dataminers frequently sift through the code of each update to see what plans there might be for the future of the game. That can be a boon for curious fans, but it can also prove frustrating for publishers that want to surprise the audience.

It's probably just a matter of time before Rockstar Games reveals official information on how to unlock the UFO business battle. For now, fans can learn more about the mission by checking out the video from The Game Gurus at the top of this page!

GTA Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

