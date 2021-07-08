GTA Online Is Losing Some Activities to Make Room for More Content

✖

Rockstar Games released its expected weekly update for GTA Online on Thursday with talks of what’s new and what’s to come, but there was a disclaimer in this one not typically found in others that people will want to be aware of. The studio said that alongside these latest happenings in GTA Online, players will start seeing different “Jobs” removed from the game. They’ll be cycled in and out over time in the future, but they’re being removed to make room for future content.

The notice about the to-be-removed content helped close out the GTA Online post from Rockstar. The removal of content will start with “this event,” said Rockstar, which appears to be referring to the latest update itself along with everything that’s included in it.

“Starting with this event, we will begin removing individual Jobs to make room for further updates,” Rockstar said. “These Jobs will be cycled in and out over time as we continue to add to the game in the future.”

These Jobs, in case players have forgotten, are the activities players can take on in GTA Online through the in-game phone or through the Jobs section in the pause menu. Different types of Jobs encompass everything from Deathmatches to Races to other mission variants, so even if some are removed, there will still be plenty more to see. If that new content being added includes Jobs, there will still be more for players to do, too, even if some of the Jobs they’re used to get removed.

This same update also added several new maps to the game which could very well be part of the reason why some Jobs had to be removed to make room. All of these new locations are Survival maps, and you can get twice the rewards and a GTA$100K bonus for playing in the Survival Jobs now as part of the event.

“A wave of chaos and violence is sweeping across the Los Santos area — swarms of armed invaders are laying siege from the La Puerta scrapyard to the Vespucci Canals,” Rockstar Games said about the new additions. “Strap up and battle the Ballas, Vagos and more across seven new Survivals, out now.”

GTA Online’s latest update is now live across all platforms.