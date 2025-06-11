GTA Online’s New Update Feels Straight Out of Breaking Bad

A brand new GTA Online update has been announced and it seems like it may have taken some inspiration from how Walter White does business in Breaking Bad. GTA Online is turning 12 this year and despite the fact a new Grand Theft Auto game is due out in a year, its still getting updates. Rockstar has routinely supported GTA Online to the point that it even outlived Red Dead Online in terms of notable content support. It’s a game that refuses to die and if you’ve been playing it since 2013, you’ve definitely gotten a huge bang for your buck.

With all of that said, despite the fact GTA 6 got delayed to 2026, fans of the franchise will still be able to enjoy some new content from the series. GTA Online is getting a brand new update known as Money Fronts on June 17th and it’ll introduce money laundering businesses to the game. Players have been able to own various businesses in the game for years, allowing them to run guns and drugs, steal and sell luxury vehicles, and much more. A lot of these businesses are run out of standard skyscrapers or warehouses, but GTA Online is now making it so players can purchase iconic businesses from around San Andreas and use them for money laundering.

gta online

The primary example that Rockstar gave is the car wash in the center of Los Santos, which will likely draw comparisons to Breaking Bad. In the show, Walter White purchases a car wash that he used to work at part time in order to launder his drug money. In essence, it allows someone to be able to “clean” money they got illegally and avoid raising suspicions about how they’re accumulating their wealth.

Players will work with Martin Madrazo to use these properties to clean their money, generate passive income, and expand their operations to include other businesses like the weed dispensary and the helitour business. If players are playing a bit too reckless with their illegal operations, they can generate heat which attracts attention, forcing them to lean more on the legitimate side of their business until things die down.

The new GTA Online update will also bring in a ton of other content including new vehicles, more dispatch work, and even new quality of life updates such as more vehicles that can take advantage of missile lock-on jammers. All in all, it sounds like a great new update to GTA Online that takes advantage of locations that fans are already extremely familiar with while also deepening the criminal experience.

As of right now, it’s unclear what will happen to all of this stuff when GTA 6 releases next year, but it at least gives something fans to do while they wait for the next big thing. Rockstar Games hasn’t discussed its vision for the next iteration of the online mode, but it will almost definitely play a big piece in the future of the game. It’s likely Rockstar has built the new mode with longevity and sustainability in mind after seeing just how far they could take GTA Online.

GTA Online‘s Money Fronts update will release on June 17th on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you going to check out the new update? Let me know in the comments.