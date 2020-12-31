GTA Online New Update Adds Hidden Rewards for a Limited Time

✖

GTA Online has seen a resurgence over the past few weeks thanks to the game’s biggest update ever in the way of the Cayo Perico Heist. Now, as we begin to make our way into 2021, Rockstar Games is rolling out another new update today for the multiplayer portion of Grand Theft Auto V that should encourage fans to dive back into it quite soon.

Detailed on Rockstar’s official website today, a new update for GTA Online has today arrived and it will give those who are still hanging out in Cayo Perico the opportunity to snag more rewards. Specifically, a variety of new treasure chests have been added to this area of the game and are available to find during Scoping Missions. One cache can be found hidden underwater and another can be found on land while you do your reconnaissance prior to the heist.

Cayo Perico has always been a treasure trove. It’s no surprise that guests have reported seeing Treasure Chests on land and underwater. Plus, find 5 Hidden Caches in GTA Online this week and receive an additional bonus gift of GTA$100,000.https://t.co/EL68vCfK0W pic.twitter.com/fWGtKvJGmc — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 31, 2020

As for what these treasure chests contain? Well, there is obviously some money packed within, but if you collect five of them, you’ll be able to net yourself an additional $100,000 of GTA currency. The only downside is that this promotion isn’t lasting long. The chests have been added to GTA Online today, but this event as a whole will only last for one week and will wrap up on January 6, 2021.

While these chests are the main highlight of this mini-update, Rockstar Games has added a couple of other treats. Specifically, a handful of new pieces of attire for your character and vehicles have now been brought to GTA Online alongside some sales for in-game vehicles like the Cheval Taipan and the Armored Karin Kuruma. Like the treasure chests, though, these sales will only last until next week.

GTA Online is available right now for play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As we head into 2021, Rockstar plans to eventually release Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online for PlayStation 5 but we have yet to know when exactly the game might be launching. We’ll surely start to learn more as we continue into 2021 though, so stay tuned to our coverage of the game right here.

