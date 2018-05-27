GTA Online Is Getting New Music, Possibly Night Clubs

GTA Online’s nightlife is about to get more exciting with new techno and house music coming this summer, music that’s rumored to be accompanied with night clubs.

The new music is a much surer deal than the nightclubs at the moment with one of the groups who’s music will soon be featured in GTA Online sharing an image that suggested as much. Electronic group Tale of Us shared a promotion on Instagram that had four groups listed: Solomun, Tale of Us, Dixon, and The Black Madonna. The backdrop of the poster is one that GTA Online players might recognize as Los Santos, but even if you didn’t, the name is there at the top to confirm it.

This summer in Los Santos A post shared by Tale Of Us (@taleofus) on May 25, 2018 at 9:07am PDT

A release date for the music wasn’t provided in the Instagram post, but a timeframe of summer 2018 was given, so it shouldn’t be too long before GTA Online players can start cruising around to some new music. There doesn’t appear to have been an official confirmation from Rockstar Games just yet regarding the new music.

Along with the music, there’s another feature that’s rumored to be coming that would certainly make sense given the upcoming music that’s still awaiting Rockstar’s confirmation. According to an insider on Twitter who goes by the name of Yan2295 and has accurately shared leaked info about Rockstar Games in the past, nightclubs are about to open up in Los Santos. The Twitter user shared the tweet just over a week ago, and while it got plenty of attention then, the new dance music that’s been teased makes it appear all the more credible. These nightclubs are reportedly coming out in June, according to the Rockstar insider, a release month that likely also indicates when the new music will be out, assuming the info is accurate.

The next #GTAOnline update is themed around Night Clubs. It’s going to be possible to buy and run night clubs around Los Santos. It’s currently scheduled to come out in June. The business consolidation thing I leaked a few weeks ago is still happening, though I’m not sure when. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) May 18, 2018

Rockstar still hasn’t confirmed either of these features yet, especially the nightclubs, so it’d be unwise to get too excited about them before they’re officially announced. The music does seem like a safe bet though assuming nothing’s delayed since Tale of Us is already teasing the promotion, but we’ll bring more info on the supposed nightclubs and music as soon as Rockstar makes such details available.

