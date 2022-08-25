GTA Online Update Kicks Off New Community Vote Event

GTA Online's routine weekly update has added a different sort of event this week by introducing a limited-time community vote for players to participate in from now until mid-September. The event in question centers around a "capitalist's fever dream" in which players have to pledge their loyalty to one of two brands to see which side can amass more votes and other means of participation before the event concludes. The good news is that it looks like everyone will be a winner during this event so long as you participate to some degree with rewards divvied out at the end.

This vote pits two brands against one another with players having to choose whether they'll support Sprunk or eCola (Sprite or Coke?) with votes and cosmetic choices. All this starts within Rockstar Games' Social Club feature where players will have to join one of the brand's crews and elevate their Crew Rank so that you can start applying Sprunk and eCola branding to your gear.

"Cast your first vote by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club," Rockstar said. "Then begin building up your Crew Rank — which will allow you to apply Crew colors and the iconic Sprunk or eCola logos to personal vehicles and clothing."

Once that's done, you can start casting more votes by drinking cans of Sprunk or eCola. That'll be especially easy given that "all Sprunk and eCola cans will be free for the duration of the event," Rockstar said.

Start by joining the official Sprunk or eCola Crew on Social Club, then pound as many cans as your stomach can handle — each one is a vote: https://t.co/oz8j93FU3I pic.twitter.com/P8A8ZYqks7 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 25, 2022

"While you're out there making a statement, you'll want to represent your team with some primary-colored apparel," Rockstar said. "Head to any clothing store's front desk then select Outfits: Bodysuits to pick up a free Sprunk or eCola Bodysuit. Each Bodysuit claimed will also count as a vote for each brand. If you're still on the fence, grab both — just be careful about appearing like a fair-weather fan in front of the die-hards."

All of this will continue until September 14th at which point we'll see the votes tallied up to see which brand amassed more followers. Whichever one wins will dole out some rewards featuring its logos and such as well as some in-game GTA$, but Rockstar specified that all players get the rewards and not just the winning team.

"The winning brand will reward all GTA Online players with their Hat, Parachute Bag, and Varsity Jacket along with a GTA$300K bonus for all those who've logged in during the event," Rockstar said.

GTA Online's new event is live now with the release of the latest update and will continue from now until September 14th.