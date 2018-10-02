‘GTA Online’ Update Brings Back Sumo, Dishes Out Double Rewards

GTA Online is the gift that keeps on giving, and today, a new update gives players a fresh take on a favorite Adversary Mode, and offers some bonus GTA$ and RP for playing.
The Adversary Mode going live is a remix on Sumo. In Sumo (Remix), you and your competitors will still be racing to make it into, and stay in, the safe zone. This time, every time the timer runs out, the safe zone is going to move, forcing your to flee to its center at a moment’s notice. In addition to the randomly teleporting safe zone, you’ll also have to contend with random bits and pieces of the track going missing, and you may notice the safe zone shrinking with each appearance. The Rockstar Games newswire describes this as “carnage 2.0,” and we have a feeling that carnage is what we’re about to see.
But it will all be worth it! From now until October 15, playing will net you double GTA$ and RP. Until October 8, Terrorbyte Client Jobs and Business Battles will also dish out double GTA$ and RP, so you have a few great ways to pile up the cash this week.
As with every other GTA Online update, today’s update comes with a fresh batch of discounts and sales. You have to have something to spend all of that cash on, right?
Weaponized Vehicle Discounts:
Nagasaki Shotaro – 40% off
Ocelot Penetrator – 40% off
Pegassi Infernus Classic – 40% off
Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off
Overflod Entity XXR – 30% off
Coil Raiden – 30% off
Vapid Flash GT – 30% off
Vapid Caracara – 30% off
BF Ramp Buggy – 40% off
JoBuilt Phantom Wedge – 40% off
HVY Menacer – 25% off
Bravado Half-Track – 40% off
HVY Chernobog – 30% off
Mobile Operations Center – 30% off
Weaponized Aircraft Discounts:
V-65 Molotok – 40% off
RM-10 Bombushka – 40% off
FH-1 Hunter – 40% off
Mammoth Thruster – 30% off
Mammoth Avenger – 30% off
Properties and Add-Ons Discounts:
Nightclubs – 25% off
Hangars – 40% off
Hangar Workshop – 40% off
Bunkers – 40% off
Offices – 50% off
Office Garage – 30% off
Biker Clubhouses – 50% off
Clothing and Tattoos Discounts:
Smuggler’s Run Clothing – 30% off
Doomsday Heist Clothing – 30% off
Import/Export Tattoos – 30% off
Bikers Tattoos – 30% off
Will you be diving back in to try this new take on Sumo? What has been your favorite adversary mode update so far? Let us know in the comments below, and maybe we’ll see you in the ring soon!