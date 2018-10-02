‘GTA Online’ Update Brings Back Sumo, Dishes Out Double Rewards

GTA Online is the gift that keeps on giving, and today, a new update gives players a fresh take on a favorite Adversary Mode, and offers some bonus GTA$ and RP for playing.

The Adversary Mode going live is a remix on Sumo. In Sumo (Remix), you and your competitors will still be racing to make it into, and stay in, the safe zone. This time, every time the timer runs out, the safe zone is going to move, forcing your to flee to its center at a moment’s notice. In addition to the randomly teleporting safe zone, you’ll also have to contend with random bits and pieces of the track going missing, and you may notice the safe zone shrinking with each appearance. The Rockstar Games newswire describes this as “carnage 2.0,” and we have a feeling that carnage is what we’re about to see.

But it will all be worth it! From now until October 15, playing will net you double GTA$ and RP. Until October 8, Terrorbyte Client Jobs and Business Battles will also dish out double GTA$ and RP, so you have a few great ways to pile up the cash this week.

As with every other GTA Online update, today’s update comes with a fresh batch of discounts and sales. You have to have something to spend all of that cash on, right?

Weaponized Vehicle Discounts:

Nagasaki Shotaro – 40% off

Ocelot Penetrator – 40% off

Pegassi Infernus Classic – 40% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 30% off

Overflod Entity XXR – 30% off

Coil Raiden – 30% off

Vapid Flash GT – 30% off

Vapid Caracara – 30% off

BF Ramp Buggy – 40% off

JoBuilt Phantom Wedge – 40% off

HVY Menacer – 25% off

Bravado Half-Track – 40% off

HVY Chernobog – 30% off

Mobile Operations Center – 30% off

Weaponized Aircraft Discounts:

V-65 Molotok – 40% off

RM-10 Bombushka – 40% off

FH-1 Hunter – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 30% off

Mammoth Avenger – 30% off

Properties and Add-Ons Discounts:

Nightclubs – 25% off

Hangars – 40% off

Hangar Workshop – 40% off

Bunkers – 40% off

Offices – 50% off

Office Garage – 30% off

Biker Clubhouses – 50% off

Clothing and Tattoos Discounts:

Smuggler’s Run Clothing – 30% off

Doomsday Heist Clothing – 30% off

Import/Export Tattoos – 30% off

Bikers Tattoos – 30% off

Will you be diving back in to try this new take on Sumo? What has been your favorite adversary mode update so far? Let us know in the comments below, and maybe we’ll see you in the ring soon!