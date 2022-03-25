GTA+ Subscription Announced for GTA Online

Rockstar Games announced a new membership program for GTA Online called GTA+ this week. Through this subscription service, GTA Online players will earn themselves a number of different benefits including monthly payouts of GTA$, vehicle upgrades, exclusive discounts, and more. It’s going to cost $5.99 a month, Rockstar Games said, and will begin on March 29th with the first month of rewards already detailed. What’s more, it’s a feature that’ll be limited only to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms, so you’ll have to have one of the newer versions of the game if you want to subscribe and get these benefits.

Within the blog post shared by Rockstar this week, a number of different benefits were laid out for those who may be intrigued enough to subscribe towards the end of March. Aside from the big payout of GTA$500,000 that’ll be deposited into your bank, the other bonuses deal largely with vehicles and cosmetics as well as more bonuses akin to the ones we see in the weekly updates. One notable benefit is that the LS Car Meet Membership Fees will be waived entirely, at least from March 29th to April 27th.

GTA+ Benefits Beginning March 29th

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account.

The Principe Deveste Eight — along with a complimentary Hao’s Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public — plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries.

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost.

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period.

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost.

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe.

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali.

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop.

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series.

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1507386880521871374

Rockstar also said subscribers will get “special GTA+ Shark Cards” but didn’t go into detail on that benefit. Other benefits from in-game retailers and points of interest like Legendary Motorsport and Hao’s Special Works will be given out each month, too, on top of the normal bonuses and discounts issued during weekly updates.

GTA+ goes live in GTA Online for the first time on March 29th, so expect to see more details shared between now and then alongside more news about monthly bonuses afterwards.