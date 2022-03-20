GTA 5 Runs Better on PS5 Than Xbox Series X

It seems as though the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto V runs better than the Xbox Series X|S version. The new remaster of GTA 5 gives the game a technical boost with an increased framerate, 4K resolution, and all kinds of new effects for console players to admire. PS5 players also get to take advantage of new DualSense-specific features, such as vibrations and feedback that react to weather and road conditions among other things. The remaster offers some marginal upgrades, but isn’t anything too mind-blowing and it isn’t as big of a leap as the game’s first re-release.

Nonetheless, it seems like some people may have a better experience with the game depending on their platform. A new video from YouTube channel ElAnalistaDeBits compared the different versions of the game side by side and revealed that the PS5 version of GTA V is noticeably better than the Xbox Series X|S version. Not only does the game look sharper and generally a bit more detailed on PS5, but the framerate also holds up in demanding conditions as well. The framerate on PS5 holds steady, only losing a few frames in particularly explosive moments, while the Xbox Series X|S version drops from 60FPS to high 40s at times. Although the game still looks good on Xbox consoles, the PS5 version appears to be the most technically impressive of the two.

In addition to that, PS5 players get GTA Online for free for the first three months. Players can even keep it after this window ends, so that’s just yet another bonus for PlayStation players. It’s not exactly clear what’s causing these kinds of discrepancies between PS5 and Xbox, especially because Xbox Series X has been advertised as the most powerful console ever made, but it is an interesting comparison.

