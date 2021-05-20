GTA Trilogy Remaster Rumors Given Boost

✖

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced online claiming that Rockstar Games was getting ready to reveal and release remasters for GTA III, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City. So far, nothing has come of these rumors, making many lose faith in them. However, since then, some developments have occurred that have Grand Theft Auto fans reexamining everything.

For one, this week -- out of nowhere -- Rockstar Games teased GTA 3 "surprises" coming later this year to celebrate the game's 20-year anniversary. Fast-forward a bit, and Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive announced it's releasing 21 games before March 31, 2022, six of which are new iterations of previously released titles, which is to say remasters and remakes.

Now, Take-Two Interactive owns a lot more than Rockstar Games. For example, it also owns 2K and Private Division. In other words, these 21 games -- including the 6 new iterations of previously released titles -- coming out before March 31, 2022, could be a lot of games.

6 new iterations of previously released titles before March 31, 2022. Hmm, this and "fun surprises" for GTA III 20th anniversary. Things are getting interesting. https://t.co/ZNlfOwPf4Q — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 18, 2021

That said, when you combine all of this -- the rumors, the GTA 3 tease, and this announcement -- it does begin to look like Rockstar Games is gearing up to release some of the older GTA games, presumably on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In fact, the Rockstar Games insider above -- Tez2 -- seems to hint this is exactly what's happening.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive haven't commented on any of these rumors or speculation, and we don't expect this to change. However, if it does, if either or both do comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While it looks increasingly likely Rockstar Games is planning something for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, nothing has happened yet.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler Fischer_ and let me know over there.