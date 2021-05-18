New GTA 3 Tease Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Very Excited

✖

Rockstar Games has teased Grand Theft Auto fans that it has "surprises" in store for the upcoming 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III, one of the most influential and prominent video game releases of all time that evolved and shaped one of the biggest series not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. As you would expect, Rockstar doesn't dive into what these surprises are, but it does note some of them will involve GTA Online. GTA III content coming to GTA Online is exciting enough, but Rockstar notes that not all of the surprises involve GTA Online. And it's this part that has Grand Theft Auto fans very excited.

Word of the anniversary and plans to celebrate it come straight from the Rockstar Newswire. Unfortunately, the quote below is all Rockstar Games had to say about either of these things.

"In honor of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre-defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players," said Rockstar Games in the aforementioned Rockstar Newswire post.

This tease comes on the back of rumors from earlier this year claiming that Rockstar Games was remastering GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas for PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. And this is probably as good as it's going to get. Some fans may be hoping for a remake, but that's not going to happen with the "expanded and enhanced" version of GTA 5 releasing on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this November and with GTA 6 currently in development.

Oh boy, @RockstarGames will have some "fun surprises to share" In honour of the 20th anniversary of GTA III👀 That's exciting! pic.twitter.com/1zfL1K7bx8 — The GTA Base (@TheGTABase) May 18, 2021

As you may remember, to celebrate the game's 10-year anniversary, an enhanced version was released on mobile platforms. So, again, another enhanced re-release is probably what Rockstar is teasing, but this time for modern consoles.

Whatever the case, we probably won't know what Rockstar Games is teasing for at least several months as GTA III's 10-year anniversary isn't technically until October 22, about a month before the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of GTA 5 drops.

For more coverage on all things, Grand Theft Auto and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals -- click here.