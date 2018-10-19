Experience ‘GTA V’ Differently With This First-Person Cutscenes Mod

There are a lot of amazing mods out there for Grand Theft Auto V, including this one that allows players to experience it as a full-fledged RPG, but this one gives an entirely new perspective on the game’s cutscenes – a literal new perspective.

The mod in question is called simply “First Person Cutscenes” and gives players a chance to step into the shoes of characters during their cutscenes, making the experience from Rockstar Games even more immersive than it already was.

According to this project’s creator, “This enables a first person camera in all cutscenes. I have been wanting to make this mod since Jedijosh920 originally made his first person cutscene video. Special thanks to Slick on the GTA5-Mods Discord for helping me at the start.”

You can also check out a few videos of the mod in action below:

GTA V Ending Cutscene

The Long Stretch Cutscene

Bury the Hatchet Cutscene

First Person Cutscene Debut Video

Download here:

Interested in trying this mod out for yourself? You can download it yourself right here over at GTA5-Mods.com. For more about Grand Theft Auto V, pre-mod:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.”

