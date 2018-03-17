New GTA V Mod Lets You Pickpocket the NPCs of Los Santos

One of the best things in Grand Theft Auto V is stealing someone’s car, running them over with it, speeding away from that one pesky on-foot cop, before smashing it into a taxi cab that has no business driving a car, let alone being a taxi driver. I don’t know how many times I’ve run this formula in GTA V just for fun. Too many times. So many times, that I’m getting a bit bored of it. I need to some other stuff to steal and cause chaos with.

Right as this feeling is starting to manifest I stumble across this mod from iLLo that allows you to pickpocket NPCs. Still in progress, Pickpocket Script looks like the answers to my prayers (skip to roughly 7:30 below to see the mod in action).

Basically, the mod lets you be a petty thief who doesn’t like tourists so you steal all of their stuff. It’s not a role I’ve spent much time dreaming about, but it sounds fun enough.

In the process of pickpocketing the NPCs of Los Santos, you can choose two approaches: brute force or subtlety. Either is a viable strategy, however, sometimes the former may be your only option, especially if you’re not good at the latter.

Every time you pickpocket a poor soul you will either get their iFruit (cellphone), a pack of cigarettes, or maybe even some cold hard cash. The mod also notes that sometimes you may not get anything, or at least nothing nice.

Once you get your stuff and get out of there, you can take your stolen goods to a nearby dealer, who is identified on the map with a green marker. If said dealer dies somehow – say, you run him over with the car you just stole – no problem, a new one will populate. How efficient of a money-making process this will be, remains to be seen, but every one needs a side hustle these days.

As for the future of the mod, iLLo plans to add a skill stat related to pickpocketing, dealers who betray you (or turn you into the cops or rob you), inventory stashes, and more.

GTA V is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and last-gen Sony and Microsoft systems. However, obviously, this mod is exclusive to PC. To learn more about it or to check it out for yourself, click here.

