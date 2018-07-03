GTA VI Rumor Fake, Confirms Rockstar

Just yesterday, we reported that fans were getting pretty hyped up about a message stating that a new Grand Theft Auto title was on the way and slated for next year. Though we did mention in our original coverage that the rumor seemed a bit fishy, Rockstar themselves have finally declared it Dead on Arrival.

When one Twitter user asked “What’s up with that GTA VI message? It’s constantly showing up for me, even in story mode” Rockstar’s Support responded:

This is a hoax made with the use of mods, and not an official message or statement from Rockstar Games. *OV — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) July 2, 2018

This was a big topic yesterday as well, that it was a message modded in for the sole purpose of getting fans excited. Though we have no doubt that Grand Theft Auto VI is definitely in development, the team over at Rockstar clearly already have their hands full with Red Dead Redemption 2. That, and it’s just not their style to give anything away that didn’t do purposefully. That much was evident with RD2D in what was an incredibly well-hidden secret.

Sad, though not unexpected – but at least we have Red Dead to look forward to. That particular adventure kicks off on October 26th. Speaking of which, did you see that a PC version of the sequel made yet another appearance after a retail leak a few months ago? You can see the screenshots here of when VG24/7 had their eagle eyes on point when they discovered that a Rockstar employee had a PC listing attached to their work on Red Dead Redemption 2 on the job site LinkedIn. The previously confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms were evident as well, but it’s the PC version that’s a doozy.

Keep in mind, though – Rockstar has only confirmed Xbox One and PlayStation 4 thus far, so until we get an official green lot – take all reports such as this with a grain of salt. Photoshop is always a factor, that – or simple clerical mistakes. We’re only human, after all, goofs happen sometimes.

It would be great to see even more reach for Rockstar, and there are many PC players that would love to learn more about the fresh-faced Marston.