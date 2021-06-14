James Gunn Debated Delaying Guardians of the Galaxy 3 So He Can Play Starfield

✖

E3 is taking place now through Tuesday, with the world's biggest video game publishers unveiling the next hot things in gaming. One of those games is the highly anticipated Starfield from publishing powerhouse Bethesda Game Studios. So many people are looking forward to Starfield, even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 helmer James Gunn joked about delaying production on the film so that he could get in on all the action.

Luckily for Marvel Studios and Guardians fans around the world, Starfield doesn't hit the market until November 2022, meaning Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will have principal photography in the can long before the game comes out. That's what you call a win-win situation, no?

"The fact that this is coming out just a short while after we start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 is an unspeakable cruelty," Gunn tweeted. "Will people be too disappointed if we push the movie for another couple months so I can play this game for a while? @MarvelStudios? Anyone?"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to begin principal photography later this year, a full year ahead of Starfield's release. Gunn quickly realized the dates didn't line up and issued a follow-up tweet.

"Oh I'm seeing this is actually November 2022 not November 2021," the director added. "I guess that's better and also that sucks. Okay, Marvel, I guess I'll finish the movie in time."

Gunn shared earlier this month that he'd officially started storyboarding Vol. 3, drawing an exhaustive collection of frames for each shot in the film.

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023.

