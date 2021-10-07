Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Shares New Cinematic Featuring Cosmo

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy developer Eidos-Montreal has shared a new cinematic from the upcoming video game featuring Cosmo, Chief of Security in Knowhere and telepathic dog. The new cinematic offers the best look yet at Cosmo, and, it would seem he is not particularly happy with Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in it.

It’s difficult to say what sort of context the cinematic might have inside the rest of the video game, but it would appear that Cosmo is a bit peeved at the Guardians’ attempt to deceive him about a Nova Tracker on the Milano, among other reasons. The scene concludes with Quill trying to cut a deal to work together while Cosmo and Rocket baring their teeth. You can check out the new cinematic from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for yourself below:

While Cosmo being an important NPC in the video game is a pretty obvious reference to the fact that the character has worked with the Guardians of the Galaxy in other mediums, there will be plenty of more subtle and not-so-subtle Easter eggs and references throughout, according to the developer.

“We certainly did our homework, and we certainly immersed ourselves in the lore of the comics, and we read tons of stuff and everything,” said Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. “And then we created our own universe, our own story within our universe, and so then we had to start filling it up with stuff. So sometimes we fill it up with Easter eggs like the Dazzler poster, and sometimes we put a little more significance into it.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy so far? How are you liking the characterization of Cosmo in the new cinematic? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!