Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Video Previews the Game's Music

The Guardians of the Galaxy have become recognizable in a lot of different ways over the years, but perhaps nothing has become more synonymous with the franchise than that of music. Thanks to James Gunn's two Guardians films that are part of the MCU, many fans always expect that this series is one that will contain a fun soundtrack. And although Square Enix and Eidos Montreal's take on the Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be different compared to the films, that doesn't mean that music won't still play a big part.

In a new video released by Square Enix today, studio members at Eidos Montreal talked more about how music will be involved with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Just like the film series, those working on the game have said that the soundtrack is integral to its overall tone. "The music, it's definitely infused in the DNA of this game," explained Eidos Senior Audio Director Steve Szczepkowski. "The Guardians are pretty much a rock n' roll band. They're a band of misfits that found each other and have a common goal. With Guardians, the music goes beyond what a normal score and soundtrack would do."

While the rock genre is one that will very much be prevalent in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, the game is also going to boast a typical orchestral score as well. In addition, licensed tracks will also be included, much like what was seen in the MCU. Most of this music is taken from the 1980s according to Szczepkowski. Lastly, a "Huddle" feature will also be included and will allow the Guardians to get more fired up during combat by listening to music.

If you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is poised to release later this fall on October 26 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you'd like to keep up with our coverage of the game leading up to launch, be sure to stick around here on ComicBook.com.

