Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Confirms It Includes Fan-Favorite Mode

The upcoming video game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 26th, and ahead of that, more and more information continues to come out about what to expect when it does launch. For example, the developers at Eidos-Montreal have confirmed that it will, in fact, include a photo mode.

You can check out the confirmation for yourself, as shared to Twitter, below:

Yes! Can't wait to see your shots 📸 https://t.co/5udi6oA4lG — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) September 8, 2021

While it will, in fact, include a photo mode, one thing it will not include is multiplayer. Additionally, players must play as Star-Lord, and while Peter Quill can influence how the rest of the Guardians behave, he is never totally in control. According to the developer, this was an intentional, deliberate decision that influenced everything else in the video game.

“Embracing the fantasy of being the so-called leader of this bunch of misfits, allowed us to bring forward our concept of choice and consequences,” Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Senior Creative Director Jean-François Dugas told VG247. “You will have to make calls that will affect how this adventure plays out. Granted, it is the same big adventure for everyone, but the way it’ll be experienced, will vary from player to player. Being Star-Lord is truly empowering, engaging, and immersive. It was the best way for us to tell a true Guardians story. It was recognized as a bold move by a lot of people, but a vision that was exciting to pursue.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on October 26th. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold, and pre-ordering the title gets an outfit pack full of throwback outfits for the Guardians. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy so far? Are you excited to learn that it will, in fact, include a photo mode within it at launch? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!