Guilty Gear Strive Reveals Final Launch Character

Guilty Gear Strive developer Arc System Works revealed the latest and final character for the launch roster over the weekend as I-No, an iconic "hard rock witch" that's appeared in multiple iterations of the franchise in the past. I-No's addition was revealed in a trailer shared during this weekend's Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable, and she rounds out the starting roster as the fifteenth available character when it initially launches for PS4, PS5, and PC on April 6th. Given the way in which modern fighting video games have been released, however, there is every indication that future fighters will be added as DLC.

"Her tendency to approach someone as if talking to an old friend can make I-No seem personable at first glance," I-No's official description reads in part. "She doesn't shy away from using her feminine charms to deceive men, despite not actually having it in her to work together with anyone. She sees all others as lesser beings worthy of ridicule, even 'That Man.' When faced with something or someone she finds irritating or alarming, she reveals her violent temper."

🎸 ICYMI: I-No rounds out the starting roster for #GuiltyGearStrive! Check out her reveal trailer here: https://t.co/QpO5ygH9Bw pic.twitter.com/gcnU3zvm7K — ArcSystemWorks ➡️ #GuiltyGearStrive 04.09.21 (@ArcSystemWorksU) February 21, 2021

"Guilty Gear -Strive- is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise," the upcoming fighting video game's official description reads. "Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, Guilty Gear -Strive- upholds the series’ reputation for groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

As noted above, Guilty Gear Strive is set to release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on April 6th. That's the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the new fighting video game. The standard version is set to release on April 9th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Guilty Gear franchise right here.

