Gunheart Huge June Update Now Live, Includes New Modes, PvP Changes, and More

Gunheart is an incredible online co-op RPG experience that allows players to get up close and personal with the shooter experience. The indie action game just announced today a new update for the title that comes with tons of new content including a brand new horde mode, PvP updates, and tons more!

Arguably one of the cooler parts of the new content drop is the addition of the Horde mode. This new mode allows players to shoot through hordes of enemies as they scale up in difficulty while offering a chance for some exclusive loot. Each wave brings a new round of baddies, but also a new chance to earn cloaking modifiers and tons more.

Another new mode included is the Lone Wolf Mode. This is especially perfect for those that just really want to feel the pain. In this mode, the enemies are harder than ever and there will be no one around for the assist. That means when you’re dead, you’re done.

For some of the other fantastic additions to the indie title, check our more from the June update below:

Rig mods . Mods aren’t just for guns anymore! We took our ever-popular gun mod system and made a new version specifically for your rig. Now you can upgrade your robot body with increased air control, projectile slowing, AOE damage on shield break, and some other crazy stuff that gets even crazier with each new tier you unlock.

Rig paint jobs. Customization isn’t just for hats and faces anymore. Visit the Palco rig room and throw on a new coat of paint.

New movement system. We’ve completely revamped the way strafing works in Gunheart. There are now a lot more areas that can be walked on, a lot less areas where you can get stuck, and a lot more control while you’re in the air (try one of the rig mods for even more control).

PVP updates! New PVP-specific health system. Armor and shield pickups are now scattered around the PVP maps. Grab them with full health for an overshield! Weapons have also been rebalanced to make everything equally deadly and fun.

New enemy behaviors! Enemies will now spawn a little closer to you so they’ll be more likely to hunt you down instead of the other way around. Buzzkills will now eventually go crazy and dive bomb you! Ridgeback projectiles now leave behind noxious fumes so you’ll want to stay clear of those.

Gunheart is available is available now on Steam for desktop PC, Windows MR, Oculus Rift, and the HTC Vive. To learn more, check out the official website right here.