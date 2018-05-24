H1Z1 Battle Royal Server Issues Reported by PS4 Players

The Battle Royale genre comes full circle now that H1Z1’s mode is available on console and while the open beta for the PlayStation 4 is seeing insane amounts of success, it seems that actually getting into the testing period is a mini-game within itself. As of right now, PlayStation 4 players are reported numerous server issues, many of which are preventing them from even being able to log-in.

The problems began last night and the devs behind the Battle Royale venture took to their Twitter to not only thank the incredible amount of participants, but to also address the server issues that began around the same time:

[PS4 Open Beta] A huge THANK YOU to the 1,500,000+ of you who have joined us in The Arena since the #H1Z1 Open Beta launch on #PS4 yesterday! We’re continuing to work to resolve login and purchase issues, and are committed to bringing you a pure battle royale experience. pic.twitter.com/kj9tP5BaLt — H1Z1 (@H1Z1) May 24, 2018

As of right now, the issues are still occurring; with many stating that logging in is near impossible at this time. With 1.5 million players hopping on at the same time, it’s understandable that the servers would be overwhelmed – but it seems like the team is working hard on a fix.

Some of the issues reported are repeating rubber band issues, being able to log-in, general matchmaking, and more. Eurogamer’s Ian Higton mentioned, “During the day you can quickly and comfortably jump into a match on H1Z1: Battle Royale and have a lovely time. At 4pm when the kids get back from school though, H1Z1: Battle Royale becomes a very different game. As it struggles to keep up with the new influx of players its servers collapse in on themselves rendering it unplayable to the majority. Sometimes you’ll be lucky enough to sneak into a solo match after half an hour’s wait but you can never guarantee that you’ll get straight into another one after you bite the bullet.

“Squad matches are another thing entirely, the lobby and matchmaking systems both seem faulty and at peak times this mode is almost impossible to play. Even if you do get into a game you’re almost certainly going to be missing a teammate or two. Thankfully things calm down again at around 10pm when all the kids have finally shuffled off to bed but by that time most of my mates want to pack it in as well. The sooner Daybreak can sort some more servers out for H1Z1 the better.”

For now, those that can get in the game seem to be enjoying it. For those having issues, know that the developers are working hard on a fix as we speak.