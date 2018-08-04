H1Z1’s PS4 Battle Pass Launches Next Week

The first season of H1Z1’s battle pass is starting early next week alongside the PlayStation 4 game’s launch out of its open beta version.

H1Z1 is a battle royale game that’s been out for a while on Steam and more recently launched on the PS4 in an open beta version that allowed for all players to take part. Like Fortnite, the battle royale game is totally free-to-play on the platform and will continue to be free when it exits the open beta and moves onto a full launch on August 7. The launch will be accompanied with a season pass, a feature that allows for continued unlocking of content throughout different seasons and events that’s also bee implemented by games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

“Season 1 of the Battle Pass will be starting on Tuesday, August 7 alongside H1Z1’s launch out of Open Beta on the PS4!” the season pass release announcement said. “With 3 different reward lines and 30 reward tiers, it’s time to gear up and get serious.”

Like other games’ battle passes, H1Z1’s will offer several different versions that offer varying degrees of rewards. You can get at least two of them for free assuming you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber while the last, a “Premium” battle pass, will be purchasable through the PlayStation Store.

“There are 3 reward lines available – Free, Premium, and PlayStation Plus. You’ll get the Free one automatically just by logging in and playing during Season 1, and if you’re a PlayStation Plus member, that reward line will be automatically unlocked for you upon login as well. The Premium reward line can be purchased either through the in-game Battle Pass menu or through the PlayStation Store (you’ll get a bonus item for purchasing through the PlayStation Store!).”

Throughout the season, players will level up their battle passes through the use of “Medals,” a way to track your progress with 10 Medals unlocking the next tier of the battle pass. These Medals can be earned through either completing daily challenges or raising your Season Level, the level that’s tracked through the duration of each season. Earning experience from acquiring kills or otherwise just performing well in a match will cause your level to raise faster, each new level yielding Medals. Reaching certain milestone levels in intervals of five will also grant more Medals to further raise your battle pass tier.

H1Z1 developers Daybreak Games answered more questions about the game’s battle pass, all of those answers seen here.