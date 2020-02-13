Half-Life: Alyx Release Date Announced

Today, Valve announced that Half-Life: Alyx, its newest Half-Life game, will release worldwide — via Steam — on March 23. Previously slated for just “March 2020,” this is the first release in the series since 2007, and the first time the series has explored virtual reality. Unfortunately, the announcement isn’t accompanied by a new trailer, but this and more should come closer to launch next month.

What Valve did reveal is some new screenshots of the VR game, which you can see in the Tweets below. As for the content of the new screens, they don’t reveal much of interest, but they do further demonstrate the high, AAA-quality of the game, which looks poised to be VR’s biggest and best game to date.

Return to City 17 in just six weeks. Follow https://t.co/Jwo28Gv5qO and https://t.co/R3DOBJdsOh for more news. pic.twitter.com/cYStPwAqI0 — Valve (@valvesoftware) February 13, 2020

In anticipation of the Half-Life: Alyx, Valve has made the entire series — on Steam — free-to-play until March 23, so there’s no excuse not to check out one of the most popular and important series in video game history.

Half-Life: Alyx will be available on PC — via Valve Index — on March 23, priced at $60. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Valve itself:

“Half-Life: Alyx is Valve’s VR return to the Half-Life series,” reads an official blurb about the game. “It’s the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine, set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2. Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival.”

