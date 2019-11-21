Half-Life Fans React to Half-Life: Alyx Reveal

Valve has finally revealed another Half-Life games and its fans are eating up the first look at what’s called Half-Life: Alyx. The game is a virtual reality title which is a massive change from the way people played Half-Life and Half-Life 2 before VR was as popular as it’s starting to be, and through that VR lens is the only way that you’ll be able to play the new game. It looks like that won’t be a problem for many people though since this game looks like it’ll be one that’ll sell headsets on its own.

Half-Life: Alyx’s debut trailer above gave fans their first look at the VR game and what players will be doing in it. The game’s scheduled to release some time in March 2020, but its Steam page is already live for people who are sold on the game and want to get it at a discount before its release. It’s set between the events of Half-Life and Half-Life 2, and the description below shows who you’ll be playing as and what the game’s story looks like.

“Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity’s only chance for survival,” Steam’s description of the game reads. “The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.”

From the trailer, the description, and the hype alone, many Half-Life fans are already sold on the game. You can see some of the best reactions to Half-Life: Alyx below where people are already picking out which VR headset they want to get before March 2020.

The Next Big Leap

This is what they were waiting for Half Life 1 to Half Life 2 was a huge leap and now VR is they next big leap!!! #HalfLifeAlyx #HalfLife https://t.co/Wqf2o00crW — AnthonyCSN 🦆 (@AnthonyCSN) November 21, 2019

When You Don’t Own a VR Headset

when Valve release a new Half Life after 12 years, but you don’t own a VR#HalfLifeAlyx pic.twitter.com/hu87G17mHm — Max “Cavafly01” Tony 🔞 (@cavafly01) November 21, 2019

But This Will Sell Headsets!

Not many brands have the weight to propel new trends into the mainstream, but #Valve are definitely one of them. This will sell headsets #HalfLifeAlyx https://t.co/susqWcTHXh — Gary Garside (@garygarside) November 21, 2019

Felling Like a Kid Again

The new half life is looking good, im feeling like a 12 year old kid all over again #HalfLifeAlyx half life lives!!!! — Eliézer Ian (@Mandyleh) November 21, 2019

Mind Blowing

Just watched the Half-Life: Alyx trailer and it blew my mind. It looks absolutely amazing. #HalfLifeAlyx #HalfLifeAlyxReveal pic.twitter.com/ulMEQ8S7vm — Bradly (@Bradly_Adam) November 21, 2019

Not Half-Life 3, but Still Half-Life

tfw new half-life but not half-life 3 but still new half-life ;-; https://t.co/WpqBj2THY8 — pereden@fe3h-maddeningBL (@perepereden) November 21, 2019

Must Be Good

It’s Happening!

Neat New Designs

Well we got new Combine designs for #HalfLifeAlyx



Neat pic.twitter.com/yF84CBVVOK — Same Cunt with Gmod but with a Spider Robot PFP (@BLACK_ARMOR4522) November 21, 2019

