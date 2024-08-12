Two Halloween Video Games Coming from Evil Dead: The Game Publisher

Some of horror’s most iconic villains have been translated to the world of video games, but it’s been a very long time since we’ve seen Michael Myers in his own dedicated title. That will soon be changing, as Boss Team Games is working on two different games based on the iconic Halloween franchise. According to reporting from IGN, one of the two games is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. That game will also have series creator John Carpenter “intimately involved” with development. Unfortunately, it seems this game is still pretty early into the development process, so it could be a while before we see it.

“As a huge gamer myself, I’m thrilled to help bring Michael Myers to life again in this game, and my hope is to scare you silly,” said Carpenter.

Boss Team Games is also working closely with Compass International Pictures, the owners of the Halloween franchise. Apparently, these games will allow players to “relive moments from the film,” and play as multiple iconic characters. The use of “film” would seem to imply that these projects are going to be based solely on the original movie, just as we’ve seen with Gun Media’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but it’s impossible to say for sure. The rights to the Halloween franchise aren’t as messy as they are for a lot of other horror IPs, but it remains to be seen how things will play out.

Given the sheer popularity of the Halloween franchise, it’s surprising it’s taken this long for Michael Myers to get another crack at a video game! The series has a number of compelling characters, from heroes like Laurie Strode and Samuel Loomis, to villains like Corey Cunningham and Myers himself. While an asymmetrical multiplayer game seems like a no-brainer, it would be great to see a single player game in a style similar to Alien: Isolation.

Depending on how Boss Team Games plans to approach the source material, there are a lot of great things that could be done with a Halloween game. The publisher previously handled Evil Dead: The Game; unfortunately, things didn’t work out too well for that title. However, Carpenter’s involvement does bode well. As he notes, he’s long been passionate about video games, and he’s currently working on an original title from Saber Interactive called Toxic Commando. As of this writing, no platforms have been announced for either Halloween game.

