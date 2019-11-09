The Best Halo Game Turns 15 Today

Halo is one of the best shooter and multiplayer series in video games. And within Halo, most would agree Halo 2 is the best entry of the sci-fi franchise, and one of the best games of all-time. And today it turns 15 years old. Halo 2 was the series’ high point for many. Despite having a controversial cliffhanger ending, it’s a near perfect game, which is why it earned a 95 on Metacritic. And beyond being an incredible game, it’s also an important one. Halo 2’s innovative matchmaking technology was a big turning point for the gaming industry in early to mid 2000s.

Developed by Bungie, Halo 2 released back on November 9, 2004 via the Xbox as the second installment in the series. The game also eventually came to PC in 2007. As you may know, it was also the installment in the series that introduced online multiplayer, and this is a big reason why it usually nudges out the first game as everyone’s favorite Halo title. The memories I have playing both online and local multuplayer on maps like Loadout are some of the best gaming memories I have, and I know a lot of people can relate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Upon release, Halo 2 was the most popular game on Xbox Live ever, and held that crown until Gears of War on Xbox 360. The best-selling first-generation Xbox game, Halo 2 has sold 8.4 million copies as of 2008, which may not seem like a lot compared to modern game numbers, but that was very good back then, especially for a game on Xbox, which didn’t sell very well itself.

Anyway, as as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What are your memories of Halo 2? Is it the best game in Halo series? If not, what do you think is? Personally, it’s my favorite, though I have a special place in my heart for Halo 3 was well.