5 Mutants That Need to Appear in Wolverine’s X-Men Game Sequel

Although Marvel’s Wolverine has been receiving mixed reviews ever since its release, the decent sales of Insomniac Games’ latest superhero endeavor may entertain the possibility of a sequel. However, the story of this game is far different from any other X-Men related media, acting as a stand alone universe where Wolverine’s found family mutant team is surprisingly absent. Even with familiar faces in Marvel’s Wolverine, a sequel has a chance to expand the roster of mutant characters from the comics into Insomniac’s growing world.

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To avoid spoilers, the way Marvel’s Wolverine ends seems to be setting up a more classic X-Men story, with new elements to the narrative that vary greatly from different stories from the comics. This applies to characters too, who are quite different when compared to their comic counterparts, especially the typically villainous figures like Sabretooth and Mystique. If any sequel were to happen, players would need to expect big changes to any character, especially ones that might have a big impact on the game’s story.

5. Nightcrawler

The version of Logan in Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t quite as gruff and cynical as the character tends to be in other X-Men media, but this doesn’t prevent Wolverine from having many struggles to form relationships with others. This has always been an aspect of his character that is tempered somewhat by the kind and playful nature of someone like Nightcrawler, the teleporting mutant that is often one of the most popular X-Men out there. Nightcrawler has been a character that can cheer up Logan in some ways, and perhaps exist as a friend throughout a sequel game.

Much like how Marvel’s Wolverine had Jean Grey, Sabretooth, and Mystique as characters assisting Wolverine in battle, perhaps a sequel could have Nightcrawler doing something similar. Nightcrawler’s mutation is not something he can hide, much like the Morlocks (Leech, Caliban, etc.), so he fits into Marvel’s Wolverine story already with some of the same themes that drove that game’s story. However, Nightcrawler could be more optimistic about his mutations, representing a capable fighter rather than someone Wolverine needs to protect or save.

I was tempted to put Gambit in this spot too, but I think that mutant character could work better as a partial antagonist to Wolverine’s journey. Gambit’s origins usually revolve around his involvement with the Thieves Guild, a secret society of criminals in New Orleans. Some of the Thieves Guild could be enemies Wolverine has to fight, with Gambit possibility being a mini-boss turned ally. For this reason, Nightcrawler represents one of the fan-favorite X-Men that could benefit a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel the most.

4. Dazzler

Dazzler isn’t the type of character that should be in a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel for Logan to interact with, but rather as a way to set up an interesting set piece for the game. Marvel’s Wolverine already includes multiple Easter Eggs about events involving Dazzler, the mutant whose powers convert sound vibrations into brilliant displays of light energy. Posters and sold out theaters imply that Dazzler is already a known force in Insomniac’s world, so a reveal of her being a mutant in the games could be big for that story.

There could be a level in a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel that plays out similar to a Hitman set piece, where Wolverine has to navigate around a Dazzler concert to find someone. By the time the level ends, Wolverine is fighting different people as a panicked crowed either flees or assumes it’s part of the show. Putting someone like Wolverine into a scene with neon lights flashing and pumping club music is pure action movie greatness, even if Logan doesn’t get a chance to interact with Dazzler at all.

3. Cyclops

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There are a variety of founding X-Men members who should be in the next Marvel’s Wolverine game besides Jean Grey, including Beast, Angel, Iceman, Storm, or any of the other characters Logan has had countless interactions with during comic stories. However, none of them hold a candle to the dynamic Cyclops and Wolverine have across nearly every story the both of them are in. While Insomniac Games shouldn’t pull yet another love triangle between Jean Grey, Wolverine, and Cyclops, Scott Summers is integral to the creation and leadership of the X-Men, and thus deserves some recognition in any mutant-related story.

Cyclops and Wolverine are always interesting due to how they clash on nearly every issue or conflict the X-Men face. While staunch allies in battle, they often debate fiercely about the moral approach to take when facing down the most prejudiced of humanity. This can lead to truly fascinating moments, such as when Wolverine argued against sending in young mutants to fight for the X-Men, while Cyclops argued that they all had to be soldiers of conflict to properly defend themselves. Even without any romantic clashes centered around Jean Grey, Wolverine and Cyclops’ ideological differences can make any interaction between them compelling.

The two characters simply couldn’t be any more different when it comes to their personalities. The best pieces of X-Men media have Wolverine and Cyclops on opposite ends of many decisions, with the worst X-Men content often having to give Logan many of Scott’s traits to make up for sidelining Cyclops altogether. Thankfully, Marvel’s Wolverine doesn’t seem to do that, creating a unique take on Wolverine that would pair quite well with a new version of Cyclops designed to be a firm ally that pushes Logan in ways players might not expect.

2. Professor X

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, is the founder of the X-Men in practically every mutant storyline for a number of good reasons. While Marvel’s Wolverine had an interesting twist on the X-Men formula with Nathaniel Essex (aka Mister Sinister) creating the Team X squad with Wolverine, seeing Professor X return could solve many player complaints regarding the direction Insomniac took with the Marvel characters. The Marvel’s Spider-Man games retained a majority of the same beats as classic Spider-Man stories, so a character like Professor X could establish a similar “familiar yet different” take that made those games so successful.

Professor X’s excellent psychic abilities have often been a reason Logan sticks with him too, as he is able to help restore many of Wolverine’s memories. Based on the ending of Marvel’s Wolverine, Logan may need that help more than ever, perhaps without tracking down someone like Jean Grey for any assistance. Beyond just Professor X’s powers, the friendship between a mentor figure like Charles with someone like Logan could be great for the character in the games just as it usually is in other media.

If a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel is focused around the X-Men and their formation to any degree, having Professor X involved feels like a must. At the very least, the X Mansion owned by Charles Xavier could be a hub area that Wolverine can return to, either to upgrade abilities or decide where to go next on certain missions. This kind of environment can expand the scope of a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel, turning a linear experience into something more open-ended for players to enjoy.

1. Apocalypse

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Based on Marvel’s Wolverine‘s story, Apocalypse is by far the mutant character that is needed in the sequel the most. This character was teased throughout the whole game, and plays a big role in the ending despite Mister Sinister’s role as Wolverine’s final opponent. Many of the big changes Insomniac made to Wolverine’s origin are tied to Apocalypse haunting the narrative in a variety of ways, meaning that his involvement in a sequel could help complete those story threads. While not everyone likes the changes to Wolverine through this new connection, a sequel could at least pay off the premise somehow.

It helps that Apocalypse is a consistently impressive villain for not just Wolverine, but all the X-Men and mutants throughout any comic story. While comic arcs like Krakoa have seen Apocalypse in the role of an ally, Marvel’s Wolverine is certainly setting him up into his usual villainous position. Having multiple Horsemen of Apocalypse as boss fights could also fit into a game extremely well, with familiar characters having been enhanced by the first mutant to wage conflict across the world.

Not having Apocalypse in a Marvel’s Wolverine sequel would simply feel like more teases for a third game, which might alienate fans more than the first game has already done. At the same time, having Apocalypse around could be a big enough threat to justify going back to basics and having a more traditional X-Men form around Wolverine to combat such a big threat. Should Marvel’s Wolverine do well enough to earn a sequel, Apocalypse might be the first confirmed mutant character in the game, surprising no one in the process.