Square Enix Shutting Down Final Fantasy Game in 48 Hours

Square Enix is set to shut down a Final Fantasy game on October 6, in roughly 48 hours. When it shuts down, the Square Enix game will be entirely unplayable. The Final Fantasy game was released in 2023, so it’s only three years old. To date, it’s attracted millions of downloads as a free-to-play game, but apparently it hasn’t retained enough of these downloaders or isn’t able to effectively monetize them, as you don’t shut down a game that is turning a profit. That said, if it’s not turning a profit, then you have no choice but to close it down because server costs quickly add up.

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Back in 2023, first on mobile devices and then on PC via Steam, Square Enix and AppLibot released a Final Fantasy 7 spin-off called Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, a free-to-play gacha game that focuses on the past of Sephiroth, as well as three new characters: Glenn, Matt, and Lucia. Unfortunately, for Square Enix and Final Fantasy fans alike, it wasn’t very good and still isn’t very good. To this end, it received a 66 on Metacritic and a 56% approval rating on Steam. It does have a 4.7 out of 5 on the App Store, and a 4.1 out of 5 on Google Play, but most games rate highly on mobile. It is certainly a better and more natural experience on mobile devices compared to PC, though.

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Another Online Game Bites the Dust

Of course, Square Enix doesn’t provide a deep dive into the reasons for the shutdown, but it is more open than most about it, noting that the costs of maintaining and supporting the game are too great in relation to how much money the Final Fantasy game is bringing in. What isn’t specified, though certainly relevant, is the fact that it helps free up development resources for other projects. And for what it is worth, Square Enix stuck by this game longer than many would have, as it was immediately clear the game had no future.

“Since the launch of the App Store and Google Play versions on Sep. 7, 2023, and the Steam version on Dec. 6, 2023, we have worked to provide the best possible experience for our players,” writes Square Enix about the shutdown. “After careful consideration, however, we have determined that it will be difficult to continue doing so and have made the decision to end service.”

The good news for Final Fantasy fans is that there is plenty more Final Fantasy in the pipeline. Just next month, on October 22, Final Fantasy Resonance will release for fans who want the throwback HD-2D experience. Final Fantasy XIV is also getting the Evercold expansion at the start of next year in January. And of course, in April, the ongoing remake of Final Fantasy 7 concludes with the release of Final Fantasy VII Revelation.



In the meantime, if said fans need something to play in the meantime, Square Enix did recently release a SNES RPG on modern hardware for the first time.