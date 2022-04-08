Halo Episode 4 Sneak Peek Released

Paramount+ has released a new sneak peek video offering the first look at what’s coming in the next episode. of the Halo TV series. The fourth episode, titled “Homecoming,” is set to release on Thursday, April 14th, and from the looks of the new video, it will include more about the planet Madrigal, the Spartans and general, and more. New episodes of the series stream exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday

Warning: there be spoilers for the Halo TV series below, including but not limited to the most recent episode, “Emergence.”

ComicBook.com

“Homecoming” looks set to return Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha) to the planet Madrigal following the events of the previous episodes. After her father’s death, she is looking to take back power and keep the planet free from the UNSC with the help of rogue Spartan trainee Soren (Bokeem Woodbine.) Elsewhere, Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and Dr. Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) look to John’s past on Eridanus II in order to better sort out what’s going on with the artifact the Covenant has been seeking. Additionally, there is some dialogue from Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray) that indicates Halsey isn’t exactly keen are her Spartans becoming more like normal humans after all.

You can check out the new sneak peek at Halo‘s fourth episode for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, the fourth episode of the Halo television series, “Homecoming,” is set to release on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 14th. New episodes, in general, will release on Thursdays, and the first three episodes are available right now. The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as the voice of Cortana, Yerin Ha as Kwan Ha, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Halo TV show right here. And you can catch Halo directly on Paramount+ right here.

