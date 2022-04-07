How the Halo TV Show Changes Master Chief’s Origin

The third episode of Halo is now available on Paramount+, and it features one of the most significant lore changes the series has seen from the Xbox games. Master Chief’s origin story does not play out in the Halo games, but it was established in Halo: The Fall of Reach. In the novel, Dr. Catherine Halsey seeks children with rare genetic markers for her SPARTAN-II Project. John-117 is abducted from his home on Eridanus II, and replaced with a clone meant to die of natural causes, so his parents would never know the truth about his fate.

The Halo TV series has deviated from this origin story. In the show, Eridanus II is positioned as a research colony, as opposed to an Outer Colony. Cortana states in episode 3 that a plague spread across the planet, and it was quarantined to prevent the plague from going elsewhere. However, the show also hints that its version of Catherine Halsey might have some connection to these events. While the character already had a dark backstory in Fall of Reach, it seems her actions in the show could be significantly worse!

It’s interesting to see how Master Chief’s origin in the show still follows the basic blueprint from the original Halo canon, while also adding new elements! Prior to the start of the series, Halo video game developer 343 Industries established that the show would exist in its own continuity, instead existing as part of the “silver timeline.” This gives the producers an opportunity to make changes and bring in elements from the novels and comics. It remains to be seen how viewers will feel about this approach once things are said and done, but hopefully the show will give long-time Halo fans something to enjoy, while also appealing to new audiences!

