Halo Fans Are Apparently In For A “Good Week”, According To The Director

Although it's not likely we're going to see any sort of Halo 6 announcement during this weekend at the RTX Austin event, there is something that's being planned by the Halo team, and we're likely in for what could be deemed a "good week."

The game's franchise director, Frank O'Connor, noted on Twitter that "it's a good week to be a Halo fan," though he stopped just short in terms of admitting why. But that's the idea of a teaser, anyway.

343 Industries is currently planning a big Halo panel that will be taking place at the RTX Austin event this Saturday, July 8th, starting at 11 AM local time. O'Connor will be on the panel, alongside multiplayer director Tom French, and Microsoft Studios senior creative director Joseph Staten, and it will be moderated by Rooster Teeth co-founder Burnie Burns.

RTX 2017 attendees will already be able to get some time in with another Halo game, Halo Wars 2, as the game's Terminus Firefight mode will be playable on the show floor. The add-on is currently being planned for the Awakening the Nightmare expansion that'll be coming to the game later this year.

So what could this announcement possibly point to? Well, back at the Electronic Entertainment Expo last month, the team was supposedly hinting at some sort of reveal, but it didn't happen. More than likely, it's been waiting for RTX to reveal it. Again, while it probably won't be anything Halo 6 related, there's a good chance that the team could be talking about a PC port of one of its previously released games, like Halo 5: Guardians or Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Microsoft recently has been working hard on making games Windows 10 compatible alongside its Xbox One ports, including titles like Gears of War 4 and Forza Horizon 3.

That's not a confirmation, by any means, but we won't have to wait long to see what the team at 343 is up to, and what project it could have waiting in the wings for us. Whatever the case, Halo fans, consider this a must-enjoy week for the summer!

Halo 5: Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection are currently available for Xbox One.