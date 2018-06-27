Halo Fireteam Raven Gets New Trailer, Coming This Summer

Even though there’s a lot of excitement for the just-announced Halo: Infinite (and whatever it ends up becoming), there’s another game in the series that fans should get hyped up for.

Back in May we reported on the reveal of a new arcade entry called Halo Fireteam Raven, being produced in a partnership between 343 Industries and arcade producers Raw Thrills and Play Mechanix. It’s more an arcade style shooter but built into a deluxe cabinet with a lot of interaction between players.

Today,we’ve discovered some new information about the game…and this includes when you’ll be able to play it.

From a report provided by Arcade Heroes, Halo Fireteam Raven is set to roll out to Dave and Buster’s locations sometime around July. In fact it’s already in a few of its locations. Frank O’ Connor, who works at 343 Industries, recently tweeted the image below, confirming that the arcade game is starting to make the rounds.

In addition, Raw Thrills also introduced a new trailer for the game, which you can see above. It confirms the debut in Dave and Buster’s first.

The game reportedly features 45 minutes of gameplay which is a lot longer than your usual run-and-gun shooter experience. That means people will be sticking around longer to see it through.

As for when the game will be promoted by Dave and Buster’s, it’ll likely take place in July, since the company is working on spreading the word about its Jurassic World VR Expedition game.

For the time being, another new video has surfaced, featuring some cutscenes from the upcoming shooter, which you an see below. Play Mechanix and Raw Thrills are pretty serious about recapturing the vibe of Halo in arcade form. There may be slight story spoilers in the video below, so proceed with caution.

As for when other arcades will be able to add Halo to their game lineups, reports are saying it’ll be available around September. For now, you’ll have to head to Dave and Buster’s to see what it’s all about.