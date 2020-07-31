Halo Infinite: 343 Industries Says "We've Heard the Feedback" on Graphics

✖

Halo Infinite’s showcase during the Xbox Series X event attracted some criticisms for the graphics on display despite an otherwise promising preview of the new Halo game’s campaign. Screenshots capturing specific moments from the showcase didn’t do the game many more favors, and before long, the criticisms took the next natural step by evolving into memes. Addressing these comments 343 Industries said came from parts of the community, the developer said “we’ve heard the feedback” and is in agreement that some areas are going to require some more work to raise the level of overall presentation the game’s hoping to achieve.

Opening the conversation about the graphics feedback, 343 Industries community manager John “Unyshek” Junyszek said the team’s been hearing far more positives than negatives. In defense of the art style of Halo Infinite¸ 343 Industries said it’s returning to a more classic style reminiscent of the original trilogy. That may not be to everyone’s liking, Junyszek said, but it’s the direction the game is taking.

In the visual fidelity department, the Halo Waypoint post acknowledged criticisms of “characters and objects appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in” and acknowledged there’s work to be done. The build we saw was a few weeks old, 343 Industries said, and while there aren’t any answers available right now on what specifically will be changed, the developers are working on it ahead of the Holiday 2020 launch.

“The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished,” Junyszek said. “While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess. We don’t have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity. The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch.”

The same post also addressed the question of whether or not we’d see a multiplayer beta or not. The Xbox Series X showcase showed only the campaign with no multiplayer, and while nothing’s set in stone now, the goal is to get the multiplayer in the hands of players some time before launch.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.