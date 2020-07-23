These Halo: Infinite Screenshots Look Hilariously Bad

✖

Today, Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed a new Halo Infinite trailer and our first raw look at gameplay. And as you would expect, Halo fans were over the moon. However, as the initial wave of hype receded, many took to social media to point out the game's visual fidelity, or more specifically, criticize it. In fact, a few official screenshots and screen grabs of the game are going viral not because they look awesome and showcase the power of the Xbox Series X, but because of how underwhelming they are.

We've heard rumors and reports about Halo Infinite's massive budget, but this isn't represented in the screenshots and screengrabs of the game. In certain shots, it very much looks like an Xbox One game, which is disappointing. This is Microsoft's big Xbox Series X launch game, yet it hardly looks like an Xbox Series X game.

Not only do the game's visuals look quite dated alongside some of the best looking games on the market -- like Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Last of Us Part II -- but they look a bit dated compared to some games from earlier this generation. Of course, if the game is fun, this won't really matter, but it's all many can focus on and talk about at the moment.

I think Halo Infinite looks decent in motion But... man: pic.twitter.com/Jp5ni84txq — Nibel (@Nibellion) July 23, 2020

Halo: Infinite Screenshot (along with a screen cap from the gameplay trailer)... Uhhh This looks pretty... not so good. I thought the Campaign Gameplay Trailer looked solid in terms of graphics but up & close, not getting that same vibe. Looks quite dated. 😬 pic.twitter.com/zZHWxiC5yp — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) July 23, 2020

Left image: screenshot from post Xbox presentation on YouTube in 4K from my phone of Halo Infinite running on Xbox Series X / Right image: screenshot of Joel from The Last of Us Part II running in engine from a cutscene on my PS4 Pro... umm. What? pic.twitter.com/Imbq7kVm4W — Matt (@digitalwolf7) July 23, 2020

First of all, let's remember that games are first and foremost about fun, and Halo Infinite looks like a fun evolution of the original Halo. That's what matters most. Not visuals, but players having fun with it. But... This screenshot does not say "most powerful console" to me. pic.twitter.com/gO86b0FJgn — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) July 23, 2020

This official screenshot of #HaloInfinite pretty much sums up the Xbox 360 event. pic.twitter.com/EXlEmphXNx — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) July 23, 2020

This is a little ridiculous... pic.twitter.com/jupzGeslBI — Steven Oliveira (@SneakersSO) July 23, 2020

Halo Infinite is set to release worldwide this holiday season via the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

"When all hope is lost and humanity’s fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he’s ever faced," reads an official pitch of the game. "The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story yet."

